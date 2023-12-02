Reporting Objective Facts is "Promoting Islamophobia" According to D.C. Hamas Lover
These evil people provide all the evidence we need for why non-assimilated immigrants are so dangerous to a free country based on Western Civilization's hard won values and norms.
If the Jew Haters were a tinge more intelligent, they would recognize the irony in the hateful nonsense they spew.
American Muslims for Palestine - whose professional preoccupation is calling for the mass murder of Jews - cry like little bitches when a billboard truck showing their names and pictures shows up to their Hate Jews Rally in Washington, DC.
