Real estate developer threatens US President with being "hunted down."
Mohamed Hadid hates Jews, celebrates October 7th and apparently does not think too highly of the country which provided him and his evil daughters with such opportunity. I'm sensing a pattern.
This clown has nothing at all to say about the savagery of the Gazan Government on October7th, but spends lots of time spreading lies about Israel. Now apparently, this Jordanian-American dual citizen is telling the world that Biden and others who support the Israeli State in defending its citizens are somehow German National Socialists who will be “hu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.