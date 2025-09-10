Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
2d

After listening to this conversation and gathering some understanding, I think, of where you've been, I find it somewhat remarkable that you are able to trust the technology workforce to get it right.

My work life as a software architect in the electronic commerce space informs me in the opposite direction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Christopher Messina and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Messina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture