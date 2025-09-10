Real Bitcoin is Here; Economic Emancipation is Nigh. No More Number Go Up!
Have a listen to what history will prove to be the single most consequential livestream of The Bitcoin Era.
Not only will you thankand yours truly for sharing the glittering insights we cast before you, but you’ll finally get the true value to society of Bitcoin.
Real Bitcoin, called the Gajumaru. Not the silly Ponzi parlor called $BTC the media and politicians babble about. Nor the second incarnation Bitcoin Satoshi Vision ($BSV) whose functionality was an improvement on the first proof of concept which turned into a casino.
Real Money That Really Works - the Gajumaru:
Dive in, folks! Bookmark this so you can tell your grandkids you heard this before it became The Most Famous and Trenchant Discussion About Bitcoin Ever.
After listening to this conversation and gathering some understanding, I think, of where you've been, I find it somewhat remarkable that you are able to trust the technology workforce to get it right.
My work life as a software architect in the electronic commerce space informs me in the opposite direction.