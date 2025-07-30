It is important for rational Westerners to understand that the George Soros-funded agents of Jew Hate and chaos marching in the streets have zero to do with the overwhelming majority of Muslims around the world. You will notice none of these Fakestinian-linked groups with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood are marching in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Kuwait or any other Muslim nation, because they would be arrested and face harsh punishments. Idiots in London and New York are too stupid to understand the threat these evil bastard pose to civilized society.

Here are some thoughts from a wonderful woman named Dalia Ziada, an Egyptian award-winning writer and political analyst specializing in governance, geopolitics, and regional security in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean. Her full biography can be found here: https://www.daliaziada.org/biography.

Dalia Ziada - داليا زيادة @daliaziada They claim that "Palestine" is the cause of all Muslims. But, hey! There is no trace of anything called "Palestine" or anything similar to it in the Quran or the Prophetic Hadiths! Wake up! What is known as the "Palestinian Cause" is an invention of the Muslim Brotherhood, an evil extremist organization that manipulates religion for political power. The Muslim Brotherhood took the so-called “Palestinian Cause” invented by the Pan-Arabist communists and attached it to Islam so they can fool ordinary Muslims and gain in their name an undeserved legitimacy that allows them to commit their crimes against nation-states in the East and the West. Had it not been for the Muslim Brotherhood, the Palestinian cause would not have existed, and the illusions of Arab nationalism and the “free Palestine” of Gamal Abdel Nasser would not have survived. We are in the year 2025… Enough with the naivety dear fellow Muslims. I am a Muslim myself. Palestine has never been and will never be my cause, simply because it contradicts and hinders the real cause of peace which, I believe, a divine obligation on all Muslims.

Casting her gaze nearby, she comments on the insane, hypocritical indifference to the sufferings caused by Islamists. No Jews, no news. No American students in their Amazon-bought, made-in-China keffiyehs are out screaming in the streets about the genocide against Druze, Christians and, well, anyone the Islamists don’t like. Silence. Crickets would be louder.

Likewise, rescuing the persecuted minorities in Syria from the grip of a jihadist regime is a profoundly human cause. So is liberating the Yemeni people from the Houthi militia. Alleviating the suffering of millions caught in Sudan’s brutal civil war is a moral imperative. And the list, tragically, goes on unacknowledged and unanswered. This raises a critical question: why is the so-called “Palestinian cause” treated as the singular moral litmus test in global and regional discourse, while these equally urgent Arab and Muslim tragedies are ignored? Are the lives of Yemenis, Sudanese, or Druze and Alawite Syrians less worthy of outrage and solidarity? Are they less Arab, less Muslim, or simply less politically useful? And more to the point: what exactly do we mean when we invoke the term “Palestinian cause”? Is it truly about securing a future for Palestinians—or is it, as your own language suggests, a euphemism for the destruction of Israel? The historical record offers clarity. Israel did not “steal” a country called Palestine. No such Arab state existed before 1948. The notion of a “Palestinian state” was, in fact, a political fabrication advanced by Egyptian (Pan-Arabist and communist) President Gamal Abdel Nasser to serve regional power struggles, not the Palestinian people. Time and again, Israel extended offers for peace and statehood (Oslo is the most famous one), but these were rejected in favor of a maximalist vision of Israel’s annihilation. Sadly, all those adopting the "Palestinian cause" today are so obsessed with destroying the Israeli state more than they want to build a Palestinian state. This, in essence, is the “Palestinian cause” that many continue to endorse: not coexistence, but obliteration. And that is precisely why I reject it. Israel is a reality. It is not going anywhere. The sooner Arabs and Palestinians accept that, the sooner we can begin healing this region from the ideological poison of the Palestinian victimhood and the doctrine of violent resistance that have empowered terrorists, destabilized societies, and cost us generations of peace.

For those who already know this, be of good cheer knowing there are many voices in the Muslim world who loathe these evil people as much as rational Westerners do.

For those who still believe the lies paid for by the Democrat Party and Leftist billionaires like George Soros, maybe you should start searching out voices from the Muslim world who will provide you with a better insight into the evil demons you think are a saintly “resistance.”

Am Israel Chai.

About Dalia

Dalia Ziada is an Egyptian award-winning writer and political analyst specializing in governance, geopolitics, and regional security in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean. Dalia studied international relations at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, majoring in international security studies. In the past two decades, Dalia held senior positions at regional and international think tanks and civil society organizations, where she led projects, advised policymakers, and authored articles, papers, and books analyzing the geopolitical conflicts and power relations in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean. Dalia co-founded and chaired the Liberal Democracy Institute (LDI), directed research at the Center for Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean Studies (MEEM), worked as the Executive Director of the Ibn Khaldun Center for Development Studies (IKC), and was the Regional Director in the Middle East and North Africa at the Washington-based American Islamic Congress (AIC). She also served as a board member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Egypt’s National Council for Women (NCW).

Since April 2024, Dalia has joined the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) as a Senior Fellow for Research and Diplomacy on Arab-Israel-U.S. affairs. Meanwhile, Dalia is working on a research project with the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) on the threat of radical Islamism in the United States. Since May 2024, Dalia has been roaming American university campuses, in partnership with Hillel International, to lecture on the changing geopolitics of the Middle East in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

In addition, Dalia is a member of several regional and international voluntary initiatives, including the Council of Mediterranean Diplomacy (Diplomeds), the Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI), the Clarity Coalition, and See The Good (STG).

Dalia has earned several awards for the impact of her writing and activism. She has been globally recognized for her leading role as a civil rights activist in the Arab Spring revolutions of 2010-2011 and for her uncommon stance as an Arab Muslim intellectual against Hamas and in support of Israel following the October 7 attacks that Israel endured in 2023. Dalia has been active in the people-to-people Muslim-Jewish Dialogue and Arab-Israeli Dialogue for 16 years. She has also engaged in several political and cultural battles against political Islamists and radical Islamist groups in her homeland, Egypt, in Arab countries, and in the United States.

Dalia authored the best-selling book “The Curious Case of the Three-Legged Wolf - Egypt: Military, Islamism, and Liberal Democracy” (2019) and other internationally acclaimed books dating back to 2006. Dalia’s next book project, "The Coalition of Odds," explores the geopolitical and security structures of the new Middle East emerging from the regional reshuffle of power coalitions, the impact of the Great Power Competition, and the changing world order.