Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas J Shepstone's avatar
Thomas J Shepstone
1h

Superb post and your message needs to be amplified!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Messina
Leo M. Stolfi's avatar
Leo M. Stolfi
35m

I just replied to DoG about virtually the same thing. But you stated and deplored it better than I.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Messina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture