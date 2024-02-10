Podcast from The Vault: When Bitcoin Sneezes, Does the Dollar Catch COVID?
Complete with ridiculous YouTube "context warning" about the Wuhan Flu!
It is hard to believe Ari Pine and I had this wonderful conversation a year ago on 22 February 2022. Ari’s trading and market insights are as trenchant today as they were 24 months ago. Dive in! Don’t listen to idiots yapping about crypto trading - listen to the deep experience of a trader and coder who has lived the markets for decades.
