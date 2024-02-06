Podcast Drop: Sports Advertising! Jews! And a Pounamu Magen David!
My old friend Richard Bermitz joins the studio from Manchester for a riveting and highly salient discussion.
Find out why Stephen Fry’s Alternative Christmas Message landed so well this year, on a channel opposite King Charles’s chat to the Kingdom.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.