Peace-loving Fakestinian kills two more IDF reservists in the West Bank
Israelis and (rational) people around the world understand these evil people do not want "peace" or "a state" or anything moral, normal people would understand. They want dead Jews. Period.
Two IDF reservists were killed and eight were wounded in this morning's shooting attack at an army post near the northern West Bank village of Tayasir, the military announces.
One of the slain troops is named as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Ofer Yung, 39, a squad commander in the Ephraim Regional Brigade’s 8211th Reserve Battalion, from Tel Aviv.
In the attack th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.