What normal, rational, moral society even has the phrase “chained slave-wife” in its lexicon?

antisemitismtoday

Agam Goldstein-Almog was kidnapped alongside her mother Chen and her brothers Gal, 11, and Tal, 9, on October 7, while her father Nadav and older sister Yam, 20, were killed when the terrorists stormed their home in the Kibbutz Kfar Aza.



At one p…