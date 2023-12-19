Only evil assholes say "Free Palestine." In all of history, no real man ever abducted an infant.
Kfir Bibas turned 11 months old in Gazan captivity - if he is still alive.
Check out the least evil example of the work of the “brave resistance fighters” of Gaza.
Kfir Bibas was abducted from his home on October 7th, when he was 9 months old. Today he is 11 months. He is held in Gaza with his 4-year-old brother and his parents.
If he is alive.
Fuck you, Claudine Gay, Sally Kornbluth and Liz McGill. Among many others, but esp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.