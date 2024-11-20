One Year Later, Harvard STILL Proves the Need to Purge the Evil Left from our Universities and Society
Enough of this cancerous evil Leftist Jew-Hating in our nation
[I originally published this on 11 October 2023. My concerns have only strengthened in the interim. Western Civilization is under assault by a mix of Islamofascism and homegrown neo-Marxism. We are fighting WW3 right now. It is vicious. We are fighting a poisonous cloud both without and within. The recent American election is a great step in the right …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.