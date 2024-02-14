One more reason to eradicate Hezbollah, Hamas and every other Islamic death cult
Today we mourn Staff Sgt. Omer Sarah Benjo, killed in a rocket attack from Lebanon
The moral world must not look away from the death and destruction caused by the evil Islamic death cults. Like it or not, they are coming for you, not “just the Jews.”
Video from Gaza shows Hamas thugs firing guns in the air to scare the population into obedience, as well as beating some in the crowd with clubs. Iran is paying for the rockets raining i…
