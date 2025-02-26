Old hacks never know when to shut up
The bald, geriatric, formerly amusing Carville is now just annoying and pathetic.
Today in Fun Old Hacks, the New York Post has a delightful piece about a striving-to-remain relevant Democrat strategist (from the Bill Clinton era) flapping his dentures about how the Most Winningest Popular Administration in generations is somehow on the brink of “collapse.”
Talk about wishful thinking replacing observation and analysis.
James Carvill…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.