[I originally posted this in November 2023; I wish there had not been hundreds of thousands more of these Jew Hating scumbags that need purging from our poisoned institutions. But there are. We have work to do.]

[To those who wonder why I take my valuable time to call out these evil people, it is because all that is required for Evil to triumph is for good people to stay silent. For decades, I have watched the insidious rot of Marxism and Jew Hatred metastasize on American university campuses, in the media and in broader society. It has now erupted in public. These evil scum are now confident they can attack Jews in public and call for Jewish genocide not even 78 years after the Allies documented the Nazi death camps. I refuse to be silent; anyone who does not want to work with me as a result of my declaring Jew Hatred abhorrent is someone I don’t want to work with, so that has a lovely symmetry to it. Brave, moral people need to speak up to keep Western Civilization free and for us to have a viable future.]

When colleagues and friends tell me that writing about and highlighting every Jew Hater and every Marxist cadre infesting our universities and public institutions is like playing Whack-A-Mole, I respond that I will keep hitting evil moles on the head until every one of them is gone or until I die trying.

I will not be silent. This is not 1939 Germany. This is 2023 United States of America. We already had one McCarthy Committee; looks like it’s about time for a refresher.

Laura Mullen is so naively simple-minded she believe Hamas’s lies about the mean Israelis taking innocent farmers’ “ancestral” olive groves and even thinks killing Jews over such nonsense is a swell idea!

This typical overeducated-into-stupidity Leftist Useful Idiot is exactly what made Lenin and Stalin chortle endlessly. She is the exact sort of fool that Jeanne Kirkpatrick memorably labeled a “blame America firster.” And the Chinese Communist Party thinks she’s just the bee’s knees.

At least Wake Forest knows this sort of evil praise for Hamas who murdered 1,400 unarmed people and paraded a dead Jewish girl’s raped and tortured corpse through the streets of Gaza while supposedly “normal” people cheered, might not go over too well with the school’s donors.

Laure Mullen, Jew Hater Extraordinaire. She better hope she’s got some life savings, because this horrible excuse for a human being will never find gainful employment for the rest of her horrible life. We wish her nothing but misery.

Laura Mullen applauds the murder of Jewish children. I just want her unemployed.

NEVER AGAIN is not a hashtag. This time it means not only that rational, moral people are going to do everything they can politically and socially to prevent a second Holocaust, but that this time, people like Laura Mullen are not going to be tolerated and coddled. We will do all we can to be sure that her life is ruined, that she is unemployable and that no one of even basic morality and decency would think of associating with her.

In a wonderful lecture Bari Weiss gave on 10 November 2023 at the Federalist Society,1 she made a powerful point about always standing up for what is right, about never shrinking away from the public fight when the lies pile up so high you need wings to stay above them. She cited Sidney Hook who reminded us to “always answer an accusation or a charge. Never let a falsehood stand unchallenged.”

Too many Laura Mullenses infest our nation. Their lies and their evil actions cannot go unchallenged. I am so happy to hear she is now unemployed and not poisoning the minds of college students with her evil Jew Hatred.

A private university professor has resigned after saying she would be “tempted to shoot up” dance parties like Hamas terrorists did on Oct. 7 — later whining about being a victim because horrified school officials did not defend her.

Wake Forest University Professor Laura Mullen sparked outrage with a since-deleted social media post just days after Hamas’ surprise attack killed around 1,200 people, including hundreds at the Supernova Music Festival.

“So it’s kind of a Duh, but if you turn me out of my house, plow my olive groves under and confine what’s left of my family to the small impoverished state you run as an open-air prison, I could be tempted to shoot up your dance party, yeah, even knowing you will scorch the Earth,” she wrote, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The post sparked widespread condemnation, including angry letters from parents demanding the firing of the professor who was also the Kenan chair of the humanities in the English and creative writing department.

“Students and parents alike have expressed concern for their safety in reaction to her hateful words,” the North Carolina university’s Chabad chapter said.

“As Jewish students, we are alarmed and appalled that she is willing to make a joke of the massacre at the Supernova Music Festival that killed over 250 Israeli civilians,” the student board said.

“Her threatening language plays into antisemitic sentiment, a problem that poses a threat to Wake Forest students and that has no place at our school.”

The university told the Journal that while it “affirm[s] the right to individual freedom of expression,” the “posted comments caused significant anxiety and fear for members of our community.”

“And to be clear: statements that diminish the value and dignity of human life or condone the use of violence are counter to the values inherent in the Pro Humanitate ethos of Wake Forest University,” the university said.

Mullen eventually resigned, citing “personal reasons” — but made clear she felt like a victim because the school refused to stand by her.

She whined to the student newspaper, the Wake Report, that the university’s statement “is like if you watch animal films and you isolate one gazelle, that’s the one that gets eaten.

“They kind of threw me to the wolves,” she complained.

Mullen said her initial post was meant to be “raw, direct, [and] poetic, in that it involved imagery.”

In explaining her post, Mullen said: “When 9/11 happened, I was asking myself and others, ‘What did we do to make people want to come and do that to us?’ That is how my mind works.

“I don’t believe in clear lines between victims and perpetrators, that terrorism comes out of a vacuum,” she said, according to the Journal. “That doesn’t mean I condone terrorism.

“I care deeply about what happens to innocent people everywhere. My tweet reflected my understanding of history and the results of oppression.”

She also claimed that she received no personal backlash from students, and the mother of a Muslim student even offered her “any support you need.”

“I don’t have any students coming to me and saying, ‘Hey, you increased my fear and anxiety,’” she told the Report, contrary to the school highlighting such fear.

The Chabad chapter also insisted that “Jewish students now feel scared to take her classes” after the post by “a professor in a position of authority and influence.”

“Any of us could have been one of those attendees, and many of us have relatives and friends who are in danger or have been killed in Israel in recent weeks,” the student group said of the massacre.