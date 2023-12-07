Not only is the Globe BOILING, but the idiot atop the UN called out Agent Ninety Nine!
Bonehead Guterres has "hit the panic button" of Article 99! No word on whether Barbara Feldon is available to call Max's shoe phone and get this fire ceased....
Close to 400,000 civilians have been murdered by their own government in Syria for the last 11 years or so. “Global Boiling” Guterres has been head of the UN since 2017 and has not raised a peep of an objection. Since the UN has shown no interest in that mass slaughter of Muslims by Muslims, what could possibly make him take the dramatic - drum roll, …
