What is with these douchebags taking down posters of kidnapped Jewish children?

I mean really - can one of these losers tell me why this bizarre act is so important to them? Have a listen to the woman yelling at this married couple of scumbags.

stop_antisemitism A post shared by @stop_antisemitism

In the video, this cowardly punk Noah Shaffer is smirking and laughing as the woman tells him these poste…