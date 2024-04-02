News from Jew Hate Central: "The Jews all over the world are the race colluding most seriously with the CCP."
Why do I get the fresh helpings of crazy delivered to my Substack every morning?
Good morning, friends! We start the day off fresh with perfectly brewed Javanese coffee and a heaping helping of lunacy. Coming to us from Crazy Eyes, we get the “news” that “the Jewish race” is “colluding with the Chinese Communist Party.”
Not only that, but she has it on good authority that “Jewish capitalists” want to reduce the world population of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.