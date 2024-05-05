Never let a lie go unchallenged
It is exhausting, it may prove fruitless, but at least the moral portion of the population knows we did not just let these smooth brain Jew Hating assholes have the microphone without objection.
It is disheartening that an evil Jew Hater likehas such a large following. Sadly, it is not surprising.
Jew Hatred cannot be solved by Jews. We are not its cause, but its object. (Note I do not say “Anti-Semitism.” Arabs are also Semitic, and huge volumes of Jew Hating vitriol comes from the Arab world.)
Evil propagandist Jew Haters like Caitlin ar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.