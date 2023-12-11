Nazi 1,000-Year Reich vs. Hamas's Eternal Global Caliphate: Who can tell me how they're similar?
The Posners and their menorah outlasted one.... and we're working on the other.
On the left: An iconic photo taken in the 1930s of a menorah in the window of a Jewish home. The Nazi flag can be seen across the street.
The family that owned the menorah, the Posners, escaped Germany in 1933 for pre-state Israel.
On the right: The same menorah was lit inside Gaza last night by a descendent of the Posner family.
