On the left: An iconic photo taken in the 1930s of a menorah in the window of a Jewish home. The Nazi flag can be seen across the street.

The family that owned the menorah, the Posners, escaped Germany in 1933 for pre-state Israel.

On the right: The same menorah was lit inside Gaza last night by a descendent of the Posner family.

