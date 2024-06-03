Nadav and Roi Popplewell Killed by Gazans
May their memories forever be a blessing; may their killers be brought to brutal, painful, lingering Justice. May their mother Channah find some comfort as she grieves their loss.
51-year-old Nadav was a member of kibbutz Nirim. He and his mother were taken hostage on October 7th, while his brother Roi was murdered during the invasion and massacre so many American, Canadian and European assholes are busy calling “justified resistance.”
His mother was released after 49 days - gosh, those Palestinians are so peaceful and resistan…
