My book is published! All the tools we need to slay Leviathan are contained within.
I began writing this book in reaction to Comrade Barry Hussein Soetoro's terrifying rise to the Presidency. It is more trenchant and important now than when I first put pen to paper. Enjoy!
Messina's Federal Budget is the first book written about the Federal Budget for the widest audience possible. All of the Political Class and the huge bureaucracy thrive on complexity. The more difficult they make it to understand how Americans are being taxed and where all that cash is going, the harder it is for an average American citizen to even unde…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.