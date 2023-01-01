My 2023 Journalism Wish List
I have one simple request
Happy 2023, everyone! Here’s to a better year than last and here’s to a return to some degree of rationality.
Sipping my first coffee of the New Year, I was browsing the BBC and came across this piece: Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea.
As I read about one village’s experience with the process of land erosion as old as Earth, I ca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.