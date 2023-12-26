"Muslims Who Kill Jews" was taken, so they named their group "Doctors Against Genocide."
This is the kind of evil that now threatens Europe and America from within what were previously our borders.
If you thought the evil depravity of Jew Haters had scraped the barrel of immorality and just plain sleazy behavior, guess again.
Marching in public calling for dead Jews? Piffle - done that.
Attacking Jews physically in the streets? How passé!
Simultaneously celebrating the slaughter of October 7th while denying it happened or claiming the Jews “rea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.