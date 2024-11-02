Muslim Jew Hater Attacks Jews in California; Abdulrahim Harara owns Jerusalem Coffee Shop
Oakland City Attorney: bparker@oaklandcityattorney.org - tell him to do his job and prosecute hate crimes. Video shows this evil coward assaulting Jews, then hiding behind two female cops.
Check out the Tough Guy. So tough he hid behind two female cops while shouting slurs at a dad and his son who just stopped into a coffee shop for a snack. Thanks to Jew Hate Database for making this loser famous. Abdulrahim Harara owns Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, CA. 5443 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.