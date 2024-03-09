Mousa Abu Marzouk of Hamas thinks the world's response to October 7th is "barbaric," and is surprised we care at all.
How does one deal with psychopaths in any other way but eliminating them entirely?
On 22 February 2024 Alghad TV in Egypt had the most eye-opening interview with a member of Hamas’s Political Bureau. The guy is flat out surprised that anyone on earth could have cared about something so unimportant as the mass rape, murder, torture and hostage taking of Jews on October 7th. I mean, really? Who cares?
This evil bastard asks “By what logi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.