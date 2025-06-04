Moroccan Jew Hater cries because Canada is deporting her back home
Maybe you shouldn't come to a Western country and spend your time praising Hamas and tearing down posters of abducted and tortured Israeli children. Just a thought.
Very rarely do I like seeing a woman cry. In this instance, however, her misery and fear bring me nothing but joy. I myself enjoyed living in Morocco, but apparently Farah Lazaar had a different experience there.
