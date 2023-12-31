Moran Stela Yanai and Mia Schem were both abducted from the musical festival
They are sharing their experiences, so the world - who will not listen - cannot claim the Gazan scum are anything but pure evil.
Moran Yanai was abducted from the Nova Festival on October 7th. She was released from Gazan captivity on November 29th during the ceasefire which the Gazans subsequently broke.
Former hostage Moran Stela Yanai: "I was released 32 days ago. 32 days that I can eat when I'm hungry, that I can drink clean water. 32 nights that I go to bed and know that I'…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.