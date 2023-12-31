Moran Yanai was abducted from the Nova Festival on October 7th. She was released from Gazan captivity on November 29th during the ceasefire which the Gazans subsequently broke.

Former hostage Moran Stela Yanai: "I was released 32 days ago. 32 days that I can eat when I'm hungry, that I can drink clean water. 32 nights that I go to bed and know that I'…