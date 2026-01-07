Without intending the coincidence, I was in Washington, DC for the fifth-year anniversary of 6 January 2021. I am sorry to report that Democrats still don’t get it.

Everyone from PBS WETA “News” Hour to the Wildly Leftwing Substack “report” on “the insurrection” as if it were a fact. They bemoan the pardons given to Americans who spent years in prison for walking through open doors, often held open by Capitol police officers, and goaded on by numerous FBI agents embedded in the crowd.

There were, of course, dramatic hearings in Congress, all kabuki theatre. I am indeed sorry that a Capitol police officer was punched in the face and pepper sprayed. I wish that had never happened, indeed that the January 6th riot never happened.

What Democrats don’t get - or refuse to understand - is that everything beginning from the start of the Wuhan Fakedemic early in 2020, all the way to January 6th is a long string of sad eruptions of public violence, the symptom of a very sick society.

I had the very first person pardoned by President Trump for his “involvement” in January 6th on my podcast. You can watch my discussion with Chris Kuehne below.

No one rational thinks January 6th was a wonderful moment in American history. But Democrats want to strip it of all context, as if such mob violence arose suddenly out of nowhere, prodded on by Orange Man Bad. They want to ignore the fact that Senator Kamala Harris raised bail and legal defense funds for Leftist maniacs who threw Molotov cocktails at police cars (with cops in them) “because George Floyd.” Whenever a Republican hears Kamala yap about January 6th in a vacuum, that is all that comes to mind.

As I deplaned at the DC airport, I happened to run into Jamie Raskin, one of the Trump-hating Democrats who care nothing about our $38 trillion in federal debt, whose sole focus is attacking one man. It was just he and I for the space of 10 seconds, looking at one another while we were crossing paths in a fairly empty terminal. He was looking at me quizzically, as if he were trying to figure out if he knew me. I would call it a seminal moment in American history, because I am too much a gentleman to berate a man in public, even one as loathsome as Raskin.

Anyway, my point is that nothing will improve in America socially and politically while Democrats continue harping on January 6th while ignoring the insane Leftwing violence directed at Federal buildings and agents during the 2020 Summer of Mostly Peaceful Protests which resulted in billions in damage, many deaths and untold injuries. Until Biden and Harris and the rest stop telling us that Antifa “is an idea,” instead of the terrorist organization that it is, anything they have to say about one day in January five years ago is falling on deaf ears.

Not their own chorus - that group is hearing them and cheering. I mean rational Americans and any Republicans. If we want to narrow the manufactured chasm between Left and Right in this country, everyone is going to have to take a deep breath and accept objective reality.

Acceptance of the reality of the problem is the first step.

America’s politicians are not even close to being there yet.

