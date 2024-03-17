Mike Valentine of Utah joins #TheList of evil Jew Haters
I did not know Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib had made inroads in Utah, but clearly their brand of Jew Hate has a following there.
This:
Salt Lake City’s Weathered Waves, 158 S. Rio Grande, posted on Instagram that Zionists are banned from its establishment.
The bar is owned by Michael Valentine, who ran in Salt Lake City’s recent mayoral race in which incumbent Mayor Erin Mendenhall won.
If I had a reason to be in Salt Lake City - which I don’t - I would love to test this prick’s att…
