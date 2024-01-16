Michelle Obama applauds Hamas's rape, torture and murder of Israeli women and girls.
She advocated for the return of Nigerian girls abducted by radical Islamists Boko Haram in Nigeria; her husband risked American lives on the ground to go look for them. Raped Jews? She doesn't care.
Day 101 of the captivity of 136 remaining Israelis held hostage by the Government of Gaza, taken brutally on October 7th.
Twenty of those hostages are young women.did a wonderful job yesterday of calling out the evil hypocritical Jew Haters posing as “feminists” concerned about women’s rights.
