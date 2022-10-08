Messy Times Episode Drop!
Phyllis Schlafly Eagles President Ed Martin in the Studios!
Ed Martin Visits Messy Times to Discuss Phyllis Schlafly and Her Enduring Legacy (YouTube)
Ed Martin Visits Messy Times to Discuss Phyllis Schlafly and Her Enduring Legacy (Spotify and other platforms)
Ed Martin came by the Messy Times studios to talk about his role as the President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles (https://www.phyllisschlafly.com/) and the…
