Meni Godard's body was taken by the Gazan Government on October 7th
Real brave "resistance" fighters killing a 73-year-old unarmed man in his home
Do not lose sight of what this war is about. It is about Western Civilization fighting the evil death cults that claim to speak for Islam as a whole.
Hamas, Hezbollah and the rest may well be a small minority of the ummah, but that does not minimize their danger.
I keep hearing moronic apologists for the Palestinian terror machine say, “History did n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.