Melbourne (Australia) Police Ban Jews from the City Centre because of Islamists
Western Civilization is a choice. Australian authorities are choosing to bow to the demands of Islamist terrorists rather than enforce the law and demand the Islamists obey Western norms.
I lived in Australia for a couple of years. I cannot believe the degree to which the Australian governments are bending their knee to evil Islamist scum, instead of smacking these bastards in the face and explaining that it is unacceptable in a free Western society to march around calling for the death of a given group.
The weakness of the Australian …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.