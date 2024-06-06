Mazel tov on your graduation, Dr. Ellay Golan!
Gazans and United Nations workers tried to burn her and her family alive on October 7th. She survived and just finished her medical degree. I'm supposed to give a shit about "Palestinians?"
Taken directly from the Israel War Room account on Instagram:
On October 7, Ellay Golan, her husband Ariel, and their 18-month-old daughter Yael huddled in the bomb shelter of their home in Kfar Aza as Hamas terrorists ravaged the community. Somehow, they managed to hold the bomb shelter door shut as terrorists tried to break in, so the terr…
