[I originally wrote this in May 2024. I repeat it here unedited, after that wonderful American patriot Tulsi Gabbard revoked the security clearance of this evil, Jew Hating terrorist scumbag.]

American taxpayers are forced to live with the results of whomever comes up with the results of the voting ritual. It is fair that the legitimate winner of an election gets to govern the way he or she (there are no other options) chooses. That is true in a purely abstract view of a governing system.

That said, there used to be a concept of domestic comity. An official in the White House can say, “I can choose to be a scorched earth brute demonizing my political opposition, but I will not be in power forever, and how might blowback impact me and the nation later?”

Maybe it never existed. If it didn’t, I hope I make a persuasive argument that such a sense of true patriotic community should exist in the future.

It most assuredly does not exist in the Biden Administration.

Last week, Maher Bitar was appointed as U.S. President Joe Biden’s special counsel. He also serves as the Director of Intelligence and Defense Programs in the United States National Security Council. Naturally, he was already appointed by the Obama administration, during which he managed the “Israeli-Palestinian case.” Before that, as a student, he was the president of the Islamist extremist, violent, and antisemitic organization Students for Justice in Palestine at Georgetown University. And another interesting fact: In 2007, Bitar worked at the notorious “Palestinian refugee” organization UNRWA — you know, the organization that knowingly employs hundreds Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists and houses Hamas’ largest data center directly under its headquarters in Gaza. This is the guy who is now advising President Biden.

At the wonderful website, Canary Mission, you can find more details about this BDS-supporting former director of the absurdly misnamed Students for Justice in Palestine, which is so clearly a terror group that a number of US States have banned its presence. Maher Bitar - Canary Mission has some choice words about this guy:

This Jew Hating clown is on the damned National Security Council.

Pardon me if I therefore feel a whole lot less secure.

The Messy Times List Keeper has a number of entries on Jew Hater Mater Bihar. We keep our records off-world to prevent contamination.

November cannot come soon enough. Vote accordingly.

Share