Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
14h

Didn’t Adam Schiff hire him after winning a Senate seat, and wasn’t Harris going to give him a highly-sensitive position if she had won in 2024 instead of Trump?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Christopher Messina and others
Howard Rosen's avatar
Howard Rosen
11h

I have to edit and delete my own comments in order to not incriminate myself. They are bad (good)!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Messina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture