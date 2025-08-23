May 13, 2O24: With Friends Like These...
Long time Jew Hater appointed as Biden's Special Counsel May 2024; Tulsi Gabbard revoked his security clearance August 22, 2025
[I originally wrote this in May 2024. I repeat it here unedited, after that wonderful American patriot Tulsi Gabbard revoked the security clearance of this evil, Jew Hating terrorist scumbag.]
American taxpayers are forced to live with the results of whomever comes up with the results of the voting ritual. It is fair that the legitimate winner of an election gets to govern the way he or she (there are no other options) chooses. That is true in a purely abstract view of a governing system.
That said, there used to be a concept of domestic comity. An official in the White House can say, “I can choose to be a scorched earth brute demonizing my political opposition, but I will not be in power forever, and how might blowback impact me and the nation later?”
Maybe it never existed. If it didn’t, I hope I make a persuasive argument that such a sense of true patriotic community should exist in the future.
It most assuredly does not exist in the Biden Administration.
Last week, Maher Bitar was appointed as U.S. President Joe Biden’s special counsel. He also serves as the Director of Intelligence and Defense Programs in the United States National Security Council. Naturally, he was already appointed by the Obama administration, during which he managed the “Israeli-Palestinian case.”
Before that, as a student, he was the president of the Islamist extremist, violent, and antisemitic organization Students for Justice in Palestine at Georgetown University.
And another interesting fact: In 2007, Bitar worked at the notorious “Palestinian refugee” organization UNRWA — you know, the organization that knowingly employs hundreds Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists and houses Hamas’ largest data center directly under its headquarters in Gaza.
This is the guy who is now advising President Biden.1
At the wonderful website, Canary Mission, you can find more details about this BDS-supporting former director of the absurdly misnamed Students for Justice in Palestine, which is so clearly a terror group that a number of US States have banned its presence. Maher Bitar - Canary Mission has some choice words about this guy:
Maher Bitar is a senior U.S. intelligence official who spread hatred of Israel and promoted a policy that would result in Israel’s destruction. He was also a leader of the anti-Israel campus group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Georgetown University (Georgetown) in 2006, where he promoted [p. 119] the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.
As of March 3, 2024, Bitar had been serving in the White House as special assistant to the U.S. president and senior director for intelligence programs at the National Security Council (NSC) since January 2021.
According to the United States Government Manual, the NSC “advises and assists the President, in conjunction with the National Economic Council, with the integration of all aspects of national security policy—domestic, economic, foreign, intelligence, and military—that affects the United States.”
Bitar also served as NSC’s “director for Israeli-Palestinian affairs” under former U.S. president Barack Obama, and as “general counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in the U.S. Congress” from 2017 to 2021.
As of March 14, 2024, Bitar’s LinkedIn profile said he had interned in 2007 with the terror-affiliated United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), reportedly in Jerusalem.
The United Nations Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) has been accused of hiring militants and providing arms to Hamas terrorists. Hamas rockets have been found in UNRWA schools on numerous occasions.
In 2005, Bitar worked [p. 2] as an intern for the anti-Israel organization Foundation for Middle East Peace (FMEP). FMEP has provided grants to multiple anti-Israel groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and IfNotNow (INN).
Bitar, who also goes by Maher Brian Samir Bitar, received a JD from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2012 and was reportedly a member of the Maryland State Bar Association. He received a PhD in international relations from Oxford University in 2012.
This Jew Hating clown is on the damned National Security Council.
Pardon me if I therefore feel a whole lot less secure.
November cannot come soon enough. Vote accordingly.
