Manolo De Los Santos is a Jew Hating con artist.
On #TheList he goes; he'll be unemployed eventually after his Leftist donors finally tire of his evil dime store "revolution."
Meet a colossally evil hate-filled monster who calls for the destruction of Western Civilization to be replaced - I am betting and betting hard - with some kind of dictatorship ruled by - let me guess- this racist and his posse. When will American liberals stop giving money to people who want to kill them?
Manolo wants to destroy Israel. One more lose…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.