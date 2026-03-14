The USA used to function as a nation. New York used to be a State that functioned properly. New York City used to be a wonderful place to live, work and play.

New Yorkers have always been a passionate bunch - chock full of ideological and tribal allegiances and arguments, sure, but always with a shared sense of belonging to one of the greatest experiments in human cohabitation the world has ever seen. Queens, one of the five boroughs, has a population which speaks more languages than any other place on Earth.

But no more. A small but active portion of the population voted a thoroughly evil Jew Hating Islamist terrorist supporter into the Mayor’s office. Other people bewail his appalling Socialism. My response is that the least of the issues I have with this evil bastard and his vile wife is their Classic Champagne Socialist approach to ruining a once-great city.

A friend and intellectual colleague put it really well a few days ago:

Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek I don’t know how much more disgusted I can get. So glad I’m out of New York. Zohran Mamdani raving about terrorist supporter Mahmoud Khalil as they laugh together in Gracie Mansion. Not a word in support of our troops. But claims this foreign campus agitator who hates America, who hates Christians, Jews and Hindus, is a ‘New Yorker’ and that he ‘belongs in New York.’ Here’s what communist/jihadist Mamdani had to say, repeating lies that Israel committed genocide: “For Mahmoud Khalil, this past year has been marked by profound hardship—and by profound courage. A year ago, Mahmoud was walking home through our city after sharing an iftar with his wife Noor when he was detained by federal agents, flown to Louisiana, and then held in an ICE facility for months. In that time, he was forced to miss the birth of his first child. All of this for exercising his First Amendment rights in protesting the ongoing genocide in Palestine. And yet, even in the face of that cruelty, there has also been beauty. New Yorkers raising their voices in solidarity. A city refusing to look away. Mahmoud won his freedom, and a father was finally reunited with his child. Last night, as we marked the one year anniversary of his detention, Rama and I were honored to welcome Mahmoud, Noor, and their son Deen to Gracie Mansion to break our fast together. Mahmoud is a New Yorker, and he belongs in New York City.” Evil Jew Hating October 7th fangirl Mrs. Mamdani smiles down at actual terrorist Fakestinian - all of those present except the staff defiling Gracie Mansion, paid for by the taxpayers.

Mayor Mamdani is perfectly awful. Amazingly, his horrid wife Rama Duwaji is marginally worse. The inimitable New York Post captured this Jew Hating, anti-American bitch’s evil perfectly.

In a world where naturalized Americans coming from Muslim nations drive cars full of explosives into Jewish preschools, this cunt Mrs. Mamdani spends her time online praising maniacs who claim the atrocities of October 7th never happened.

As her generation lives a huge amount of their lives online, this is not an irrelevant act. When pressed on his wife’s horrible awfulness, Mamdani does his usual it-is-fine-to-lie-to-the-infidels taqiyah act and mumble mouths some crap about her not speaking for him. That is when he is not ordering American flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of the murdering mullahs who share his religious cult convictions, and whom American servicemen and women are currently risking their lives to remove from power in Iran.

I shall not slip into despair at the trajectory of New York; bastards like Zohran want me to give up hope in their removal. My birthplace has become a cesspool if the “leaders” the people have allowed into office are a reflection of the people. The place I left more than a decade ago is gone, replaced by something horrible that I despair of.

Perhaps this tragic mayoralty will finally jolt some sense into the voters of New York to change course and get back to something approaching a moral approach to society.

it’s going to be four long years.

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