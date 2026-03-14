Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
1hEdited

New York used to be my favorite city in the world. I still haven't fully accepted that I can't step foot in it, until and unless this terrorist is removed and the city regains some semblance of normality. With lefists/Islamist marches almost every day there, that's becoming increasingly unlikely.

The last time I was there, August 2024, I wondered if in the 48 short hours I was there I'd be able to avoid any "Palestine" exposure. Nope. Idiots in a coffeeshop with "Free Palestine" stickers on their laptos, and even saw the flag being waved in Brooklyn, on my way to a wedding.

Fucking tragic. America surrendered it's greatest city to Islam.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Messina · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture