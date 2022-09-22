Los Angeles City Council Scolds Assault Victim for Sending "Inappropriate Material"
Sending video evidence of a crime to law enforcement used to be the right thing to do
How on earth did Californians fail to recall Governor Newsom? It’s madness. Pure madness. How can anyone in government in California look themselves in the mirror while allowing their cities to crumble into dystopian lawlessness and despair?
Coming to us today from the People’s Republic of Californistan, yet another taxpaying job creator is being shat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.