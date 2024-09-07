Look! More Jew Hating Cowards Hiding Their Faces While Ganging up on a Jewish Girl.
Real tough guys. Notice they do this in Democrat cities with strict gun-control laws. You don't see this evil nonsense in Southern cities, because it would happen once. Once.
What has gone wrong with Democrats? All of this Jew Hatred going unchecked and unpunished is happening in Democrat-mismanaged cities and universities.
Here is a girl - alone - being screamed at and called a “terrorist” by a gang of completely face-masked thugs.
