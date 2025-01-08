Long before US dilettantes "discovered" Greenland, I hosted their Ministers on my podcast
I was honored to host Greenland Mines & Finance Minister Vittus Qujaukitsoq for an in-depth discussion about the mining opportunities in Greenland back in November 2021.
Greenland is a wonderful place. The people are hardworking and a lot of fun and anything that helps them develop their nation is all to the good!
As my meeting in the White House in July 2020 was the reason Trump offered to buy Greenland in the first place, perhaps you should have a listen.
Former Minister Qujaukitsoq has deep experience in Greenland pol…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.