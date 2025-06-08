Let's crowdfund a ticket for this candy ass so he can live his "intifada for life" handle
I give Mitch McEachearn 24 hours tops from the time we drop him into Gaza to fight the IDF. I'm willing to make book on it for all comers. Hit me up.
You want some fun humor in dark times? Have a gander at this twinky dingbat. This fine young Jew Hating Revolutionary needs a haircut and a ticket to Gaza so he can put his life on the line fighting the Zionist Occupier. I bet he’d jump at the chance - I mean, so long as it’s after finals and doesn’t interfere with his Antifa rallies.
