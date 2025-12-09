What is with these clowns? I mean, really. If

is so concerned about the wages people earn, he should found a company and start paying people more per hour for the same job than his competition does.

If this “brilliant economist” is correct, he will make more money by incurring higher labor costs than his competitors do.

But, no! Of course he will not do that. That would involve personal risk, whereas writing about and - when in power appointed by politicians who agree with his Politics of Jealousy - forcing other people to spend too much costs him nothing at all!

Dag Hammarskjold - the last remotely honorable leader of the United Nations - put it best: ‘It is more noble to give yourself completely to one individual than to labor diligently for the salvation of the masses.’

What he meant was folks like Reich and everyone who swans on about “the people” in the abstract are doing nothing practical to help real people. Rather, they are benefiting themselves through virtue signaling, telling others of their same belief system how “good” they are. For folks like Reich, that has material benefits as people with disposable income virtue signal in return by buying his books and subscribing to his published nonsense.

This stupid article he wrote - which any AI system from four years ago could have cobbled together from the mass of his previous babblings - is nothing original. It is certainly not going to change a single penny of income for a single worker “at the bottom.” It is going to let a $9-latte-sipping Upper Left Side mom feel smugly superior in between dropping off her children at a $80,000 per year private grammar school and her $200 per session spin class at Soul Cycle. Maybe she’ll get lucky and Michelle Obama will be there! She might even get a selfie with her to post to social media later!

It is fine, wonderful and excellent to work for a more just world. It is awesome to create value and find ways to deliver services and share the fruits of the sales of those services with your employees.

Reich is not doing that; he is not helping anyone with this ignorant tripe. He is enriching himself with a service based on helping already-relatively-rich people feel unjustifiably good about themselves for the illusion that their reading his nonsense is somehow helping others.

Dag Hammarskjold had no patience for bloviation.

Share

Share Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times