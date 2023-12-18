L.A. Stylist Olya Tizer Hates Jews
She ain't Mel Gibson - no one will swallow their principles to pay her again.
Box office superstars manage to come back from drunken rants about the Jews controlling the world. Not even minor stars get that luxury. Only proven producers get a second chance.
So you’ve got to be indifferent to homelessness in Los Angeles to be a hair and makeup artist out ripping down posters of kidnapped Jewish children.
