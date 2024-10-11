Just think of the training and bravery it took to kill Tamar Samet at the Nova Festival!
I wonder how much money the United Nations spent on training their Crack Jew Hating Gaza Platoon to be ready on 7 October 2023 to take down such an Oppressive Occupying Colonialist Threat.
Your tax dollars went to the United Nations, who used that cash to be part of the Nova Festival Invasion, Rape, Murder and Capture Force on 7 October 2023.
Tamar Samet was 20 years old, with a deep love for music, nature, and surfing. She worked with high-risk teenagers, and her passion for helping others was an integral part of who she was.
Tamar was m…
