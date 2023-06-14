Just How do They Propose to "Regulate" Artificial Intelligence?
The New Bread & Circus Distraction
A quick snapshot of headlines, generated by an A.I. search engine called Bing:
Of course, politicians have decided not to deal with piddling issues like, say, I dunno, a Federal Debt Load of $41,000,000,000,000 - it looks worse with all the zeros than just writing “trillion” doesn’t it? - and have decided to hold hearings on (cue dramatic ominous music, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.