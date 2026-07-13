Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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LizBoz's avatar
LizBoz
Jul 13

Maybe all candidates for the papacy should have to serve as a bishop of the persecuted church, say in Nigeria, or China, so that they have a better understanding of who our brother and sister believers are. Not Communists or followers of Mohammad.

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
Jul 14

My grandmother used to say about Pope John Paul II, “my lantsman!”

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