Jewish man attacked in his front yard in Brooklyn
Help the NYPD identify this scumbag; District Attorney Alvin Bragg will give him a medal and a free housing voucher, probably, but it's worth a try.
This “brave” Jew Hating dirtbag sucker punched a man out of nowhere and before his victim could defend himself, kept hitting him until he fell to the ground and then began stomping on him, yelling “You dirty Jew!”
Joshua Merenfeld is not hiding. He is standing up and reporting this evil scumbag.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.