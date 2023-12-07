Jewish Customer of Farley's Coffee in Oakland Barred Entry to the Restroom
Where is the Oakland District Attorney? Farley's: 510-835-7898 at 33 Grand Avenue in Oakland. Screw that - this needs to go right to the Federal Department of Justice.
These three Jew Hating brats blocked a customer from using their restroom at Farley’s Coffee in Oakland. This obnoxious little bitch told the Jewish customer, “OK, you’ve got your food now leave.”
How about this cow, putting her massive self in front of the restroom door? Anyone got an ID for this horr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.