[Reprinted from December 2024. I changed nothing. Because this evil Jew Hating bastard John J. Mearsheimer

There I was, enjoying Substack and then I came across some classic old Jew Hate, all dressed up in fancy words, straight from the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

The post had a certain familiar ring to it. The author blamed Israel and Netanyahu for the rape, murder and hostage-taking on 7 October 2023.

Or he was denying those events happened at all - you know those shifty Jews!

It was easy to tell from the tone and the auto-protect-me-from-criticism of his deeply experienced, well-worn Jew Hatred, that his brain automatically made him type “Zionist” when he means Jew.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present THE REASON I ignore calls from my alumni association to donate to The University of Chicago.

This evil prick has been spewing his Jew Hatred for decades. He’s been burrowed like a tick into the University I loved while I was there, but have grown to like less, the more DEI nonsense they have indulged and the most recent fun of the Administration deeming people marching on the Quad calling “Death to the Jews!” as “free speech.”

Here is the Direct Message I sent him when I discovered he had shown up to poison the well of Substack:

You Jew Hating douchebag are why I - a wildly successful investment banker and mining executive - do not give a red cent to my alma mater, The College AB93. You've been peddling your Jew Hate lies for decades and for some insane reason, the University has put up with you. I wish you truly nothing but harm, misery and despair in your waning years. Sincerely, Christopher Messina, AB93. (Don't worry - I'll be posting my note to you as a public essay; I am appalled to find you infecting Substack with your evil lies.)

Thus far, this Jew Hater has not replied. If he does, I expect more of the same. I guess he can point to me as one more example of those Perfidious Yids coordinating their attacks on him for “revealing the truth” about our global control.

(It never seems to occur to these clowns that if “global control” is the aim of the Jews, that we’re spectacularly bad at it. Groups in control tend to not permit hordes of people marching the streets calling for that rulers’ deaths. Details, details…)

Where is today’s Joe McCarthy? Apparently, mopping up Leftists in the early days of the Cold War was like spraying for termites; once was not enough.

These people are simply awful.

עַם יִשְׂרָאֵל חַי

John Mearsheimer - a lifetime of fancy language Jew Hatred all wrapped up in a nasty academic package.

