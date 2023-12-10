Jew Haters Marching Freely Down Wilshire
2023 Los Angeles: As Jewish families lit candles for Shabbat and Chanukah, murderous scum are marching in the streets calling for our deaths. No one was arrested. We are on our own.
If these gutter scum believe they are going to keep marching and chanting for Jewish genocide without consequences, they are sorely mistaken.
A post shared by @stop_antisemitism
Mobs of antisemites took to the streets to chant antisemitic slogans and graffiti buildings, including Synagogues.
This particular location is the epicenter of Persian Jewish life on the Wilshire corridor.
Parents a…
