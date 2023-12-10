If these gutter scum believe they are going to keep marching and chanting for Jewish genocide without consequences, they are sorely mistaken.

stop_antisemitism A post shared by @stop_antisemitism

Mobs of antisemites took to the streets to chant antisemitic slogans and graffiti buildings, including Synagogues.



This particular location is the epicenter of Persian Jewish life on the Wilshire corridor.



Parents a…