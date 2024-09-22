Jew Hater Makke Dakhlaoui manages Kimpton Hotel Theta, when he's not Assaulting Jews, that is.
Makke Dakhlaoui tries to attack a Jewish hotel owner. Better yet, this Jew Hater is a manager at the Hotel Theta, owned by the Kimpton Group. Be careful staying there if you are Jewish.
Makke Dakhlaoui joins #TheList today by trying to assault a Jewish hotel owner in Manhattan. Happily, he was caught on film acting “all tough” while a few cops were standing by to save his ass from a beat down from the hotel owner.
Apparently, he and his happy crew of Jew Haters have been harassing this hotel’s guests, management and owners for months b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.